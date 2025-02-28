Kevin Stefanski Sends A Message To Browns Fans

Despite Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski winning two Coach of the Year awards since arriving in 2020, questions about his status were abundant last year as Cleveland limped to a 3-14 record.

It was Stefanski’s worst season with the organization, dropping his record to 40-44 through his five-year tenure.

The calls from fans to fire Stefanski were loud, and the head coach would not be blamed for having some resentment toward the fanbase or the naysayers pushing for his termination.

That’s not the case for Stefanski, however.

On Thursday, the coach delivered a message to Cleveland fans about his commitment to the organization.

“I’m committed to this football team. We all have the same goal. That will never change. We want to win a Super Bowl, and we want to do it in this town, which when you win it in this town, it’ll be more special than any town. It’s special, and that’s something that I want for this town. I want that for this organization,” Stefanski said.

The Browns have enjoyed some success under Stefanski, advancing to the playoffs twice since 2020.

Before his arrival, Cleveland had made only one postseason appearance since the franchise’s rebirth in 1999.

Much of the blame last year was pointed toward Deshaun Watson and Stefanski’s insistence that he would continue to lead the team despite Cleveland’s 1-6 start to the season.

The Browns rebounded slightly under veteran quarterback Jameis Winston after Watson’s season-ending injury, but Cleveland did not make a serious push for a second consecutive playoff berth.

