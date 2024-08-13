Kevin Stefanski Shares His Thoughts On Joint Practices

The Cleveland Browns will host the Minnesota Vikings this weekend in both team’s second preseason contest, giving fans one final in-person look at their NFL franchise in action before the 2024 regular season starts.

Before the two teams meet on Saturday, both squads will face off against each other in a joint practice session.

For Kevin Stefanski, the joint practice is perhaps as beneficial as the preseason scrimmage in preparing the Browns for the regular season.

Analyst Fred Greetham caught up with Stefanski on Monday afternoon to discuss his thoughts on the joint practice, and the analyst shared a short video on Twitter as the head coach detailed why joint practices are important.

“I like that you can have controlled settings, I like that both sides can feel confident that their quarterback will stay upright, and I like that you can script practice and get a bunch of different situations,” Stefanski said.

The joint practice allows teams to face varying situations that may not present themselves during a preseason contest, Stefanski admitted.

Situations like a two-minute drill or third down with three yards to go may not show up in the preseason contests for the team to practice that situation, Stefanski added.

On Thursday, the fans will also get to see Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson against an opponent as he is preparing to take first-team reps against the Vikings.

The Browns will face off against Minnesota on Saturday at 4:25 p.m. inside Cleveland Browns Stadium before wrapping up their preseason slate next weekend in Seattle against the Seahawks.

