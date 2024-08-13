Cuyahoga County Executive Shares Thoughts On Browns’ Future Home

The battle over the future of Cleveland Browns Stadium continues to be waged publicly by members of several parties with stakes in where the NFL franchise plays its future games.

After the Cuyahoga County executives shared on Twitter a letter to the Browns ownership group on Sunday morning calling for the team to remain downtown, the principal partners – Dee and Jimmy Haslam – issued a statement later that day that the organization would take its time in deciding its future home.

Now, one of the government agency’s executives took to the airwaves to again make his group’s case to keep the Cleveland franchise playing at the lakefront stadium instead of building a domed facility in Brook Park.

The Twitter account for 92.3 The Fan shared audio of Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne on Monday as the executive explained that the Browns should remain downtown as the move is “just more economically sensible to reinvest in where (they are) at.”

Last week, the Browns’ organization shared a letter from executive David Jenkins and a video with artists’ renderings of the proposed domed facility in Brook Park.

The video was in response to the city of Cleveland’s proposal to make up to $461 million in future revenues available for Cleveland Browns Stadium to be renovated, a proposal requesting the Browns accept this offer by Monday, August 12.

Browns insider Tony Grossi explained the video and letter from the organization were the first steps in the team’s decision to publicly announce its intentions to build a domed stadium, a move that meant the Browns were “closing in” on making its final determination known to the public.

