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Wednesday, June 24, 2026
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LeSean McCoy’s Take On Shedeur Sanders Will Get Browns Fans Talking

Jimmy Swartz
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LeSean McCoy’s Take On Shedeur Sanders Will Get Browns Fans Talking
(Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

 

The Shedeur Sanders trade speculation just found another high-profile voice willing to weigh in. LeSean McCoy spoke about Sanders’ situation in Cleveland, and he believes that a fresh start elsewhere would benefit the young quarterback.

McCoy explained why he believes Sanders would be better served somewhere other than Cleveland.

“Because he’s in Cleveland, and they don’t win, and they don’t do much good things in football, and then you bring in Deshaun Watson, you’re not going to see Shedeur like we want to. Let him go to a team where he’s running the show. I think a fresh start for him, because he’s still young, a fresh start for him will be excellent. The kid is a superstar in this league, and he just needs an opportunity to show it,” McCoy said.

The suggestion that he cannot get that opportunity in Cleveland ignores the fact that this competition remains genuinely undecided heading into training camp. If Sanders wins the job, which remains entirely possible given everything reported about this battle, he gets exactly the opportunity McCoy is describing without ever needing to leave.

There is also the financial reality that continues to make a trade unlikely regardless of outside opinions. Sanders remains on one of the more valuable rookie contracts in the league as a 5th-round pick. Moving him now, before he has even gotten a real training camp opportunity to win the job outright, is not something that Andrew Berry is likely to do.

Browns fans should recognize McCoy’s comments for what they are, a respected former player’s opinion based on outside perception rather than insider knowledge of how this competition is actually being run inside the building. The far more grounded reality remains that Sanders has a legitimate path to winning this job in Cleveland, and nothing reported so far suggests that path has been closed off before camp even begins.

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Jimmy Swartz
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Jimmy Swartz
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Owner and Founder of BrownsNation.com. Born and raised in Ohio and a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan, I understand the passion, frustration, and [...]

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