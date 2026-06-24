Insider Shuts Down Chad Johnson’s Comments About QB Battle

Cleveland Browns fans are paying close attention to the words and insight of many analysts and reporters regarding the starting quarterback position. Recently, former player Chad Johnson came forward with some surprising news: he claimed that Deshaun Watson will be the team’s starting QB in 2026. However, Mary Kay Cabot warned that fans shouldn’t put too much faith in Johnson’s comments.

“You can look all over the internet and find different opinions on what’s going on with the Browns’ quarterback competition. Just because a former player who may have talked to whoever put something out there, it doesn’t mean that it’s true. There are a lot of people that are seeking news on this quarterback competition, and it changes from day to day. There’s nothing going on with it right now. Nothing is new. Nothing has changed. The reality of the situation is that those two guys will come back in training camp and battle it out, and we’ll see where it ends up,” Cabot said.

"Just because a former player who may have talked to whoever, put something out there, it doesn't mean it's true. There's nothing going on with it right now, nothing is new… Both guys will come back in training camp and battle it out." 📞@MaryKayCabot on Chad Ochocinco saying… pic.twitter.com/JgudEHNoOf — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 23, 2026

As she said weeks ago, the battle for the job is all about the Browns’ upcoming training camp. That will be when head coach Todd Monken decides who is leading the team’s offense. Many reports from inside the team and their recent OTAs have indeed cast Watson in a good light, but that doesn’t mean anything has been definitively decided.

Monken is going to give himself as much time as possible because he knows this is a big decision. He also wants both Watson and Sanders to have every opportunity to show what they can do.

At this point, everything is speculation. There will be rumors and reports, but nothing is official until the Browns come forward and reveal their final choice.

Some insiders and reporters are more reliable than others, but the only opinion that matters is Monken’s.

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