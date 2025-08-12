Marcus Spears Blasts Browns For Actions With Shedeur Sanders

The 2025 NFL season is only a few weeks away, and the Cleveland Browns have yet to announce who their starting quarterback will be.

They have added five quarterbacks to the roster over the past few months, including two (Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders) via this year’s draft.

Kenny Pickett, Tyler Huntley, and Joe Flacco were also added, giving the team several options at the position.

Reports out of training camp have indicated that Sanders has performed well, which could give him a leg up on the others to start Week 1.

His performance in the preseason game has also garnered a lot of praise, as he demonstrated poise and confidence in himself.

With that in mind, analyst Marcus Spears took to “NFL Live” on ESPN to chastise the Browns for not moving him up on the depth chart.

“I don’t know why in the hell you’ll leave him at fourth string after a performance like that,” Spears said.

In Spears’ eyes, Sanders is the team’s best option at the position moving forward.

He not only played well in this game, but many of his teammates have lauded him for a strong work ethic, and it’s clear that he’s developing rapport with them.

Considering how long it’s been since the Browns had stability from the quarterback position, Sanders is seemingly worthy of an opportunity to be QB1.

The AFC North has turned into an increasingly difficult division over the past few years with strong quarterback play from Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson, and the Browns need all the help they can get to try to keep up.

