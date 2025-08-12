Jerry Jeudy Reveals His Honest Thoughts On Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns have multiple options at the quarterback position.

However, it seems like one of them might have more support than the others.

Everybody has raved about Shedeur Sanders during training camp, and after watching him play in the preseason opener vs. the Carolina Panthers, his fan base may have gotten a little bigger.

When asked about him, Browns star WR Jerry Jeudy gushed about his potential and future in the league.

“I’m excited for him. He’s got a bright future ahead of him,” Jeudy said.

Browns WR Jerry Jeudy said Shedeur Sanders is growing and has bright future. pic.twitter.com/ZwTwBx0snK — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) August 11, 2025

Not so long ago, Sanders was projected to be a first-round pick.

He was even in the mix for being the No. 1 pick at one point in the pre-draft process.

That goes to say that, while he’s clearly not a flawless prospect, he might be much better than the average No.144 selection.

More than that, the Browns’ quarterback room is one of the least impressive in all of football, so they should strongly consider giving him an opportunity.

Sanders might be a low-end starter or a high-end backup like some experts predicted, but even that would be better than what the team has right now.

He’s likely not going to be the starter in Week 1, nor should he be, as the Browns will face a pretty brutal schedule for the first six weeks of the season.

But if they fail to get much going with 40-year-old Joe Flacco at the helm, there’s literally no reason not to give him a legitimate chance to compete for the starting spot and prove what he’s got.

NEXT:

Browns Defender Among Highest-Graded Pass-Rushers In Preseason