Mason Graham Shows Off New Browns Threads

The Cleveland Browns’ first-round pick, Mason Graham, recently settled on his jersey number after being selected fifth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Despite wearing No. 55 during his college career, the digit was unavailable as veteran center Ethan Pocic currently claims it.

Graham instead selected No. 94 for his professional debut.

As the rookie minicamp began, the defensive tackle visited the Browns’ facility where he tried on his training gear and uniform for the first time.

The team shared a behind-the-scenes video that gave fans an amusing glimpse of the fitting process.

The jersey initially prepared for Graham proved too tight, prompting him to request a larger size from the tailor.

“Yeah, I probably want it a little looser, I think it’ll look better on this one though, come game time,” he said while pointing to the Browns’ orange and brown jersey.

Graham enters the NFL with a reputation as one of college football’s most dominant forces in recent memory.

While his physical profile might not match conventional expectations, his performance on the field speaks volumes.

Now paired alongside Myles Garrett in Cleveland, Graham appears positioned for potential stardom, particularly if he maintains his disruptive presence in the AFC North.

Weighing over 300 pounds and having a background as a high school wrestling champion, Graham brings an unusual combination of power and agility to the defensive line.

His ability to demolish blockers, split double teams, and penetrate gaps makes him a consistent threat behind the line of scrimmage.

Offensive coordinators across the league will likely spend considerable time strategizing against this formidable new addition to the Browns’ defense.

