Browns Nation

Thursday, May 8, 2025
Shedeur Sanders Could Make NFL History With Browns

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Shedeur Sanders Could Make NFL History With Browns
(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns rookie minicamp kicks off Friday, presenting a golden opportunity for Shedeur Sanders to begin making his mark in the NFL.

The three-day event will see Sanders joining other draft picks, undrafted free agents, and tryout hopefuls on the field.

Despite being just a fifth-round selection, Sanders arrives with a spotlight that goes beyond typical fifth-round attention.

In recent reports, ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi highlighted the historic potential of his situation with the Cleveland Browns.

“[Shedeur Sanders] is attempting a feat only Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has accomplished in the past 15 years — parlaying a Day 3 draft slot into becoming a franchise’s Week 1 starter as a rookie. He’s also trying to do something only four men have done since 1967: doing it as a fifth-round or later selection,” Oyefusi wrote.

While the odds seem stacked against Sanders, his circumstances in Cleveland create an interesting window of possibility.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback room lacks a clear hierarchy, potentially giving Sanders an opening that most late-round picks never see.

His talent relative to his draft position could help him challenge conventional wisdom about rookie quarterback development.

The Cleveland Browns have experienced a lengthy drought at the quarterback position, with no signal caller reaching the Pro Bowl since Derek Anderson back in 2007.

Sanders will reportedly have a legitimate chance to compete for the starting role, though several obstacles stand in his way.

Sanders must navigate a crowded quarterback competition while addressing concerns about his on field decision making, particularly his tendency to hold the ball too long and take unnecessary sacks.

History clearly shows that quarterbacks selected in the fifth round rarely earn Week 1 starting jobs as rookies.

Nevertheless, if Sanders can showcase the skills that made him a standout college performer while quickly adapting to NFL speed and complexity, he might just write an unexpected chapter in Cleveland Browns history.

