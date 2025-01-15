Myles Garrett Has Reportedly Talked To Andrew Berry About His Future

The Cleveland Browns were expected to be a playoff-caliber team in 2024.

Of course, that wasn’t the case.

They won only three games, and frustration among the veterans was more than evident.

That situation reached a new level when Myles Garrett put the team on notice by stating that he would not want to be part of a rebuilding team.

However, it seems like it’s not time to sound the alarms.

As pointed out by Daniel Oyefusi on X, Garrett has been in talks with GM Andrew Berry about his future.

Apparently, both sides have been looking at ways to maximize their roster, with Garrett stating that the team isn’t as far from contention as some people think.

“I’ve talked to (GM Andrew Berry about) how we’re going to make the most out of the talent that is here. We’re closer than some may think we are,” Garrett said.

Browns DE Myles Garrett on tonight’s episode of Hard Knocks: “I’ve talked to (GM Andrew Berry about) how we’re going to make the most out of the talent that is here. We’re closer than some may think we are.” — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) January 15, 2025

Truth be told, it’s hard to argue with that statement.

Sometimes, records are deceiving, and the Browns are, by no means, a 3-win team.

They had pretty much the same roster when they made the playoffs in 2023.

The offensive line didn’t do its part, but most of the team’s woes can be traced to the quarterback.

The Browns are reportedly set to add a rookie quarterback and a veteran to compete for the starting job in training camp.

With Deshaun Watson most likely set to miss the entire season, this team should be better positioned to compete in 2025.

Otherwise, it will be hard to convince Garrett to stay put for the long run unless the team makes him a record-breaking offer to sign a new contract extension.

NEXT:

Bruce Drennan Reveals His QB Choice For Browns