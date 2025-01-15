Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, January 15, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Myles Garrett Has Reportedly Talked To Andrew Berry About His Future

Myles Garrett Has Reportedly Talked To Andrew Berry About His Future

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Myles Garrett Has Reportedly Talked To Andrew Berry About His Future
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns were expected to be a playoff-caliber team in 2024.

Of course, that wasn’t the case.

They won only three games, and frustration among the veterans was more than evident.

That situation reached a new level when Myles Garrett put the team on notice by stating that he would not want to be part of a rebuilding team.

However, it seems like it’s not time to sound the alarms.

As pointed out by Daniel Oyefusi on X, Garrett has been in talks with GM Andrew Berry about his future.

Apparently, both sides have been looking at ways to maximize their roster, with Garrett stating that the team isn’t as far from contention as some people think.

“I’ve talked to (GM Andrew Berry about) how we’re going to make the most out of the talent that is here. We’re closer than some may think we are,” Garrett said.

Truth be told, it’s hard to argue with that statement.

Sometimes, records are deceiving, and the Browns are, by no means, a 3-win team.

They had pretty much the same roster when they made the playoffs in 2023.

The offensive line didn’t do its part, but most of the team’s woes can be traced to the quarterback.

The Browns are reportedly set to add a rookie quarterback and a veteran to compete for the starting job in training camp.

With Deshaun Watson most likely set to miss the entire season, this team should be better positioned to compete in 2025.

Otherwise, it will be hard to convince Garrett to stay put for the long run unless the team makes him a record-breaking offer to sign a new contract extension.

NEXT:  Bruce Drennan Reveals His QB Choice For Browns
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation