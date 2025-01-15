Bruce Drennan Reveals His QB Choice For Browns

The NFL’s offseason carousel is already spinning in the minds of many teams and their faithful, even as playoff battles rage on.

While free agency promises quick fixes, the NFL draft remains the cornerstone of building lasting success.

The 2025 draft class brings an intriguing twist to the quarterback conversation at the top.

Two names stand above the rest – Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, both vying for that coveted No. 1 spot.

But as the Cleveland Browns eye the second pick, NFL analyst Bruce Drennan recently weighed in on which signal-caller should catch their attention.

“I think (Cam) Ward has more overall talent,” Drennan shared on “Bonus Time.” “But, you know, I saw Miami play a couple of games and he’s far from flawless, too. I don’t know if either one of them will be a superstar in the NFL. There’s no guarantees.”

Drennan’s belief that Ward will claim the top spot isn’t without merit.

The Miami quarterback brings elite arm talent and dynamic playmaking to the table, coupled with strong leadership qualities that have earned him respect in the locker room.

His steady improvement throughout college has turned heads, though his journey to NFL stardom will require fine-tuning his mechanics, sharpening post-snap reads, and finding more consistency.

Drawing parallels between Ward and current NFL quarterbacks reveals interesting patterns.

His bold playing style and mobility mirror Baker Mayfield’s approach, while his pocket presence and arm strength echo Geno Smith’s talents.

At times, his decision-making brings Jordan Love to mind.

Whereas, Shedeur Sanders presents his own unique package of skills, though direct NFL comparisons prove equally challenging.

His composure in crucial moments channels Joe Burrow’s demeanor, and like Burrow and C.J. Stroud, Sanders thrives on timing and precision rather than raw power when picking apart defenses.

His ball placement draws comparisons to Geno Smith, while his physical attributes and movement skills resemble Tyrod Taylor’s profile.

