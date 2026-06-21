National Analyst Names His Favorite Pick From Browns’ Draft

The Cleveland Browns brought in an outstanding draft class in 2025 that may not have resulted in many immediate wins, but will likely pay significant dividends down the road. GM Andrew Berry set a high bar for himself heading into the 2026 draft, and early indications suggest that he may have worked his magic once again.

The rookie class was quite impressive during OTAs and a handful of them will step into significant roles right away. As good as they all look, there is one rookie who has stuck out in particular to one analyst.

During a recent appearance on 923 The Fan, Josh Edwards of CBS spoke highly of first-round receiver KC Concepcion. He loves how dynamic he is and believes the Browns overall deserved the best draft grade of any team because they landed four out of his top 15 players in the class.

“They earned the top grade for me in this draft class…4 of my top 15 players. I would say my favorite was probably KC Concepcion just because he’s incredibly dynamic. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, to get him on Day 2, was incredible value,” said Edwards.

"They earned the top grade for me in this draft class…4 of my top 15 players. I would say my favorite was probably KC Concepcion just because he's incredibly dynamic. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, to get him on Day 2, was incredible value." 🚨 @EdwardsCBS w/ @Spencito_ and… pic.twitter.com/ot7yrJjg7o — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 20, 2026

The Browns had arguably the league’s worst wide receiver room last season, and all of a sudden, the room is a bit crowded thanks to Concepcion and fellow rookie Denzel Boston entering the mix. Boston has been wildly impressive in camp thus far and has shown signs of being able to become a potential No. 1 option, though Concepcion is capable of doing the same.

The best part is that Concepcion and Boston have perfectly complementary skill sets. They won’t be expected to take on workloads typical of a No. 1 option right away since Jerry Jeudy is still entrenched in that role, but hopefully this team has found its long-term solutions at the position for the next decade or so.

Concepcion racked up 31 total touchdowns in three years in college. He is the kind of dynamic weapon this team hasn’t had in quite some time and it will be fun to see how he fits into Todd Monken’s offense. He absolutely could be the gem of this class, which says a lot given how much talent Berry brought in.

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