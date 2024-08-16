Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, August 16, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / NFL Insider Reveals Browns’ Best Offensive Formation

NFL Insider Reveals Browns’ Best Offensive Formation

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski
Kevin Stefanski (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Browns hired head coach Kevin Stefanski after his success running the Minnesota Vikings’ offense in 2019, and the coach has led Cleveland to two playoff appearances in four seasons.

Stefanski has twice been honored as the NFL Coach of the Year, earning the award last season after overcoming personnel injuries while leading Cleveland back to the playoffs.

NFL insider Warren Sharp believes the reason that Stefanski was successful before the Deshaun Watson trade was his use of “heavy personnel” as he championed an offense that ranked among the highest utilization of two-tight end sets in the league.

Since trading for Watson, the Browns have shifted two an 11 personnel – meaning one running back, one tight end, and three wide receivers – for more than 65 percent of their offensive sets with the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback under center.

That’s why Sharp – who shared this information on Twitter Friday morning – believes that the Browns’ offensive has been “not great” with Watson manning the offense.

“You will see that Deshaun Watson is substantially worse in 11 personnel,” Sharp concluded from his analysis.

The NFL insider said that the Browns are better in 12 personnel (two tight end sets) regardless of the quarterback as Cleveland is earning the seventh-most yards per attempt (8.1 yards) from plays from that formation.

In the 11 personnel sets, Stefanski’s offense is averaging 6.8 yards per attempt and has a 45 percent success rate, numbers that rank among the bottom half of the NFL since 2020.

“This offense by Kevin Stefanski is significantly better when he gets to lean into the 12 personnel that made his offense great in Minnesota,” Sharp surmised.

NEXT:  Analyst Shares Strong Take On Media 'Overreaction' To 1 Player
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns makes a call from the line of scrimmage during the second half of their NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Analyst Believes Offensive Line Struggles Could Hurt Browns In 2024

2 hours ago

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Analyst Shares Strong Take On Media 'Overreaction' To 1 Player

5 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Reveals QB Decision Ahead Of Second Preseason Game

22 hours ago

BEREA, OHIO - AUGUST 14: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings catches a pass against Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns during a joint training camp practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2024 in Berea, Ohio.

Justin Jefferson Praises 1 Browns CB

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Reveals Mike Hall's Injury

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Brook Park Mayor Rejects 1 Offer For Browns To Build Domed Stadium

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Reveals His Reasons To Wear Ghanaian Attire

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans

Analyst Identifies What Browns Can Expect From Joint Practices

2 days ago

Running back John Kelly Jr. #41 of the Cleveland Browns runs in a touchdown during the third quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20.

Ravens, Vikings Sign Former Browns Players

2 days ago

Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes hugs defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. #51 before a college football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on November 4, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Analyst Believes The Browns Could Cut Ties With Mike Hall

2 days ago

vikings helmet

Vikings' Rookie QB To Miss Multiple Weeks With Torn Meniscus

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Analyst Believes Deshaun Watson 'Needs Reps Badly' Before 2024 Season

3 days ago

Former Ohio State DT Mike Hall Jr.

Browns Rookie Arrested For Alleged Domestic Violence

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Shares His Thoughts On Joint Practices

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Shows Off Interesting Apparel Choice

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Cuyahoga County Executive Shares Thoughts On Browns' Future Home

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Analyst Believes New Offensive Scheme Will Benefit Dorian Thompson-Robinson

3 days ago

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 29: A Cleveland Browns helmet and footballs are seen in a ball bag during a game between the Brown and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 29, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. The Browns defeated the Bears 18-16.

Browns Make 7 Roster Moves After Preseason Game

4 days ago

Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after deflecting a pass during the fourth quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Martin Emerson Ready To 'Put It All On The Line' For 1 Teammate

3 days ago

Jordan Hicks #58 of the Minnesota Vikings takes the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 29, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Jordan Hicks' Status For Preseason Revealed

4 days ago

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Deshaun Watson Will Play In Preseason Finale

4 days ago

David Bell #18 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Reveals David Bell's Status

4 days ago

footballs

Browns Exploring Options At OL Position

4 days ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Unveil Fan Poll Results For Field Design

5 days ago

Browns Nation