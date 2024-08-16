NFL Insider Reveals Browns’ Best Offensive Formation

The Browns hired head coach Kevin Stefanski after his success running the Minnesota Vikings’ offense in 2019, and the coach has led Cleveland to two playoff appearances in four seasons.

Stefanski has twice been honored as the NFL Coach of the Year, earning the award last season after overcoming personnel injuries while leading Cleveland back to the playoffs.

NFL insider Warren Sharp believes the reason that Stefanski was successful before the Deshaun Watson trade was his use of “heavy personnel” as he championed an offense that ranked among the highest utilization of two-tight end sets in the league.

Since trading for Watson, the Browns have shifted two an 11 personnel – meaning one running back, one tight end, and three wide receivers – for more than 65 percent of their offensive sets with the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback under center.

That’s why Sharp – who shared this information on Twitter Friday morning – believes that the Browns’ offensive has been “not great” with Watson manning the offense.

“You will see that Deshaun Watson is substantially worse in 11 personnel,” Sharp concluded from his analysis.

Kevin Stefanski made his name using heavy personnel in Minnesota he won coach of the year in Cleveland using: #2 most 2-TE sets

#3 least 3+ WR sets then the Browns signed Deshaun Watson Watson likes 11, so… Stefanski shifted to the #7 most 3+ WR sets the results? not great pic.twitter.com/yAl2p990e5 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 16, 2024

The NFL insider said that the Browns are better in 12 personnel (two tight end sets) regardless of the quarterback as Cleveland is earning the seventh-most yards per attempt (8.1 yards) from plays from that formation.

In the 11 personnel sets, Stefanski’s offense is averaging 6.8 yards per attempt and has a 45 percent success rate, numbers that rank among the bottom half of the NFL since 2020.

“This offense by Kevin Stefanski is significantly better when he gets to lean into the 12 personnel that made his offense great in Minnesota,” Sharp surmised.

