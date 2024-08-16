Analyst Shares Strong Take On Media ‘Overreaction’ To 1 Player

Analyst Tony Rizzo – host of the “The Really Big Show” – has never shied away from sharing his opinion.

And after two days of competitive joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings, Rizzo has a strong take on how the media has portrayed Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s performance in those practices.

ESPN Cleveland shared on Twitter a video of the analyst sharing his thoughts about how Watson has been reviewed.

“The constant overreaction to everything that happens in a practice, and these reporters – and yeah, I’m calling you guys out, I am – these reporters, is Deshaun supposed to complete every pass on every play?” Rizzo rhetorically asked his audience.

"From everything I hear, Watson looks good," – @TheRealTRizzo is FED up with the overreactions to Browns training camp practices… Do you agree?

Rizzo had a different opinion of Watson’s performance than what others have shared over the past two days.

“From everybody I hear, from everything I hear, Watson looks good,” Rizzo added.

The debate surrounding Watson relates to the amount of contests that he’s been able to play since the Browns traded for him in 2022.

Since then, Cleveland has had Watson under center just 12 times in 35 possible contests as he’s dealt with both off-the-field issues and injuries.

Over the past year, Watson has rehabbed his throwing shoulder after he suffered a season-ending injury that cost him the majority of the regular season in 2023.

Under his surgeon’s advice, Watson took time to rev up his throwing regime this offseason, starting in OTAs throwing every other day as he worked his shoulder back into shape.

Since the start of training camp, the quarterback has thrown daily in preparation for the 2024 season.

