Browns Nation

Wednesday, October 16, 2024
NFL Insider Reveals Problem That Kevin Stefanski Faces By Starting Deshaun Watson

NFL Insider Reveals Problem That Kevin Stefanski Faces By Starting Deshaun Watson

By
Leave a Comment
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski
Kevin Stefanski (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The 1-5 Cleveland Browns have had fans and media members pleading with them to bench starting quarterback Deshaun Watson all season, yet week after week this offense falls flat on its face, Watson gets sacked a bunch of times, and he fails to throw for 200 yards while nothing changes.

One insider revealed the problem that head coach Kevin Stefanski faces by continuing to start Watson.

Senior reporter Albert Breer appeared on “The Rich Eisen Show” Wednesday morning and said “I think the problem that Kevin’s going to run into, honestly, is like how do you keep selling this to your locker room? Your locker room doesn’t care about his contract. Your locker room doesn’t care about the cap implications in ’25 and ’26. Your locker room doesn’t care about your three-year plan at the position or anything else. Your locker room cares about what is happening right now.”

Breer added how tough it is when you have other players fighting through injuries and how it looks to people on the outside like the team has one player on scholarship.

This offense hasn’t put up more than 18 points in a game yet, and Watson has been sacked 31 times through his team’s first six games.

The calls for Jameis Winston to start are getting louder every week, but it doesn’t make the situation any easier.

Watson is on a fully guaranteed deal and has massive cap hits over the next couple of seasons, so even if he does get benched, what do you do with him after that?

Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation