NFL Insider Reveals Problem That Kevin Stefanski Faces By Starting Deshaun Watson

The 1-5 Cleveland Browns have had fans and media members pleading with them to bench starting quarterback Deshaun Watson all season, yet week after week this offense falls flat on its face, Watson gets sacked a bunch of times, and he fails to throw for 200 yards while nothing changes.

One insider revealed the problem that head coach Kevin Stefanski faces by continuing to start Watson.

Senior reporter Albert Breer appeared on “The Rich Eisen Show” Wednesday morning and said “I think the problem that Kevin’s going to run into, honestly, is like how do you keep selling this to your locker room? Your locker room doesn’t care about his contract. Your locker room doesn’t care about the cap implications in ’25 and ’26. Your locker room doesn’t care about your three-year plan at the position or anything else. Your locker room cares about what is happening right now.”

💻 @AlbertBreer #DawgPound is 1-5 and Deshaun Watson is statistically one of the worst QBs in the #NFL — what is his future for 2024 and beyond in Cleveland and as a starter? pic.twitter.com/ewleAPaIkK — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) October 16, 2024

Breer added how tough it is when you have other players fighting through injuries and how it looks to people on the outside like the team has one player on scholarship.

This offense hasn’t put up more than 18 points in a game yet, and Watson has been sacked 31 times through his team’s first six games.

The calls for Jameis Winston to start are getting louder every week, but it doesn’t make the situation any easier.

Watson is on a fully guaranteed deal and has massive cap hits over the next couple of seasons, so even if he does get benched, what do you do with him after that?

