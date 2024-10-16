Browns Activate 1 Defender From Injured Reserve

The Cleveland Browns have been one of the least-healthy teams over the past two seasons with dozens of players sitting out contests due to injuries.

Finally, the Browns are getting good news on that front.

Cleveland is activating one defender from the Injured Reserve (IR) list on Wednesday to return to practice and open his three-week window to start playing games again this season.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot shared the news on X, noting that safety Juan Thornhill – who experienced a calf injury earlier this season – will return to practice this week for the Browns.

#Browns designate S Juan Thornhill (calf) for return from IR — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 16, 2024

Thornhill has played in only one contest this season for Cleveland as he suited up and played against the Dallas Cowboys in the season opener.

Since then, Thornhill has been sidelined by his calf injury, the second time in as many seasons that he’s missed a significant portion of the year due to health issues.

Thornhill came to the Browns after four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, winning two Super Bowls with the team before joining Cleveland last season.

The safety has played in 77 games over the past six seasons, logging 297 tackles and eight interceptions in his career.

He has also defended 21 passes during that time, scoring one touchdown on an interception return in 2019.

The Chiefs drafted Thornhill in 2019, using a second-round selection on the safety.

Cleveland’s defensive backfield has suffered multiple injuries this season as Denzel Ward pulled his hamstring in a recent contest and Martin “M.J.” Emerson suffered a rib injury in last week’s contest.

