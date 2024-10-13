Browns Nation

Sunday, October 13, 2024
Nick Sirianni Shows Off New Look Ahead Of Browns Game

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 22: Nick Sirianni, head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, looks on against the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter at Caesars Superdome on September 22, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are in Philadelphia today to face the Eagles, a matchup of two teams that have not lived up to the expectations fans and analysts placed on the squads before the start of the 2024 NFL season.

While Philadelphia does have two wins on the year, the Browns have yet to accomplish that task in five weeks, falling to 1-4 after the Week 5 loss to the Washington Commanders.

With both teams mired in poor starts, both teams are looking for changes that could help them earn a victory in today’s contest.

Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni made one big change that he revealed this morning when took the field, one that will have no bearing on the outcome of the NFL contest later today.

Yet it was one that might shock some fans of the fourth-year head coach.

Analyst Dov Kleiman shared on X Sirianni’s big change, noting that the head coach debuted a shaved head before the two teams take the field today in Philly.

Sirianni – like opposing head coach Kevin Stefanski – has found himself on the proverbial hot seat with the start of the 2024 NFL season.

The Eagles were among the best teams in the NFL to start the 2023 season, going 10-1 before fading down the stretch and losing in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

That’s a similar fate the Browns suffered, although the AFC North franchise came on strong last season after settling on quarterback Joe Flacco for the final five games of the year.

