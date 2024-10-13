Insider Reveals The Browns’ Decision On Starting OL Against Eagles

The Cleveland Browns have had multiple injuries to contend with for every position on the football field this season, but none more highly scrutinized than the offensive line.

Cleveland’s starting group from a year ago has yet to play a single contest together as multiple players have either been injured this season or had yet to return from prior year injuries.

With one starter returning for the first time this season, Browns insider Tony Grossi highlighted a potential question regarding the team’s decision about who will get the call to start the game against the Eagles.

On X, Grossi shared the Browns’ list of inactive players for the game, re-posting the image with a note about Jack Conklin not being named the starter in the first game he’s been able to play this season.

“Nick Harris starts at C, Michael Dunn starts at RG,” Grossi captioned the Browns’ image, adding, “No change at RT, though Jack Conklin is active.”

Nick Harris starts at C, Michael Dunn starts at RG. No change at RT, though Jack Conklin is active. https://t.co/kcDBlq9dlL — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) October 13, 2024

Currently, the Browns have Dawand Jones starting at the right tackle position, a position he’s manned since Conklin went out last year with his MCL and ACL tear in the same knee.

Jones played 11 games last season at the position with nine starts for the Browns.

With Conklin and Wills both in action, the Browns now have a dilemma as to when Conklin would be inserted into the lineup.

Cleveland’s offensive line has been among the worst in the league, and quarterback Deshaun Watson has been sacked a league-high 26 times in 2024 due to coverage breakdowns, among other reasons.

NEXT:

Browns' DT Among Surprise Inactive Players For Eagles Game