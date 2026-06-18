One Browns Lineman Remains The Biggest Question Mark On The Roster

The Browns’ offensive line has generated plenty of conversation this offseason, and one name keeps surfacing as the storyline worth monitoring closest heading into training camp. Ashley Bastock joined Nick Wilson and Jonathan Peterlin on 92.3 The Fan to break down what intrigued her most coming out of minicamp, and Dawand Jones was the player she kept circling back to.

Bastock laid out exactly why Jones remains such a fascinating subplot within the bigger offensive line picture.

“I’ve written a lot about the offensive line. I think there’s a lot going on there, and I think there’s a lot still unsettled there potentially. The other guy in the mix in all this that remains interesting to me is Dawand Jones. I thought it was really interesting how Todd Monken and George Warhop talked about Dawand Jones last week. I asked George Warhop about the possibility of him at swing tackle, and he said flat out, ‘We’re not conceding him to just being a swing tackle yet. I want to see if he can compete and start.’ I think that part of it is really interesting, and I think they still have some moving around to do in that O-line,” Bastock said.

"I've written a lot about the offensive line. I think there's a lot still unsettled there potentially. I thought it was really interesting how Todd Monken and George Warhop talked about Dawand Jones last week." 🚨 @AshleyBastock42 w/ @NickWilsonSays and @JPeterlin on what… pic.twitter.com/M29YPBYMrp — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 17, 2026

The coaching staff genuinely views Jones as a candidate to start somewhere along that offensive line in 2026.

The challenge, as Bastock points out, is that the picture up front remains unsettled with several pieces still needing to fall into place. Spencer Fano is the presumed starter at left tackle as the 9th overall pick in the 2026 draft, and Tytus Howard is currently penciled in at right tackle. That leaves Jones, who has battled injuries for much of his Browns career, looking at a path to playing time that may not run through his natural tackle spot at all. Warhop has previously floated the idea of Jones kicking inside to guard if that is where the best opportunity for snaps presents itself.

Jones has shown real promise during the offseason program, drawing praise after years of injury setbacks limited him to just 24 games across his first 3 seasons. If he is healthy and playing at the level the coaching staff has described, finding him a role somewhere on that line, whether at tackle or guard, becomes less about hope and more about necessity for an offensive front that needs every quality piece it can find.

The Browns are investing heavily in retooling this offensive line, and how Jones fits into that puzzle will be one of the more interesting subplots to track once training camp actually begins.

The answer may not become clear until the pads come on, but the buildup alone makes it one of the more interesting threads of this entire offseason.

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