Professional Boxer Says He Has Interest In Playing For The Browns

The path to an NFL career has some definitive traditional steps, with high school experience leading to playing in college before landing in the league via the draft or as a free agent. There are exceptions, of course, but most players set their football course as teenagers.

However, the Cleveland Browns may have an interesting alternative to consider one day. Professional boxer Jake Paul has named the Browns specifically as a potential destination as he looks toward a future in the NFL.

The 29-year-old Cleveland native recently said he plans to walk on to the Stanford football team and then pursue an NFL career as a slot receiver.

“I’m being serious. I was originally thinking I’ll just go straight to the Cleveland Browns or Dallas Cowboys, but they’re probably going to want to see me play first. So it might be better if I start off in college,” Paul said.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Jake Paul says he wants to play football at Stanford to then play in the NFL after boxing. "I'm being serious. I was originally thinking I'll just go straight to the Cleveland Browns or Dallas Cowboys, but they're probably going to want to see me play first."… pic.twitter.com/lhxIetyki0 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 23, 2026

Paul became a YouTube celebrity, starting his comedy channel of pranks in 2014. He eventually became a boxer in 2018 and turned pro in 2020.

After bouts that included a knockout of former NBA player Nate Robinson and a unanimous decision victory against former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, Paul suffered significant facial injuries in a fight against former champ Anthony Joshua, which likely ended his boxing career. Now, he is looking to take on another sporting challenge.

At Halifax High School in Pennsylvania, in 2013 and 2014, Paul earned second-team All-Conference honors and team MVP recognition, primarily for his play at linebacker. In 2021, his mother told Rolling Stone magazine, “I always thought Jake would do something athletically, but I always thought it would be football.”

There are a few notable players who took an alternate route to the NFL, including Hall of Fame tight end Antonio Gates, who was a college basketball player. Super Bowl champion Stephen Neal became a guard for the New England Patriots after a very successful college wrestling career. Current Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata was a rugby player in Australia, and Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Abrey was a professional soccer player.

Whether the Browns have a reciprocal interest in Paul remains to be seen, but he has to take his first steps at Stanford before anything is even considered beyond the idea he currently has in his head.

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