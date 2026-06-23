Browns Urged To Consider Trade For Veteran QB

The decision to put off naming a starting quarterback until training camp may be having a ripple effect that the Cleveland Browns did not anticipate. With time off until they reconvene in late July, the potential makeup of their quarterback depth chart is generating a familiar discussion.

With Sheduer Sanders emerging as a possible trade candidate, even though he allegedly is still in the mix to be Cleveland’s starter this season, nothing seems certain anymore. With college QB prospect Brendan Sorsby now unavailable in an NFL supplemental draft, it’s possible the Browns may consider other options.

With Deshaun Watson not anointed the starter already, the Browns may have come to the conclusion that neither he nor Sanders is worthy of the job. That could lead them to a veteran option that was mentioned during the offseason.

Bleacher Report analyst Moe Morton is urging the Browns to consider trading for veteran QB Mac Jones, who could play his way into a long-term role in Cleveland.

“If neither of the two impresses through training camp, the Browns can take an early swing at a potential upgrade in Jones. Jones would have a year to reinvent himself as a starter. If he plays through a solid season, the Browns can either retain him or shop the veteran signal-caller to quarterback-needy teams that miss out on top 2027 prospects,” Moton wrote.

The Browns were linked to the San Francisco 49ers backup this offseason, after he had some success taking over when Brock Purdy was injured last year. It was thought that San Francisco may want to cash in on Jones’ improved market value, but he remains on their roster entering their training camp.

For Jones, a starting opportunity could improve his market value as he heads toward free agency following this season. For the Browns, his price in a trade may be more palatable with his status as a low-risk rental.

Despite a glaring need at the position, the Browns did not acquire a veteran this offseason. Cleveland was linked to Malik Willis, Kyler Murray and Anthony Richardson at various points, but nothing ever came of those rumors. Their only QB addition was developmental project Taylen Green in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Having an unsettled QB situation is familiar territory for the Browns, but all of this coming up again is a somewhat unexpected development as the season gets closer.

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