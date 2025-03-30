Report: Key Browns Player Likely To Get Contract Extension

The Cleveland Browns know they don’t have that much money to bring in more talent.

Also, it’s not like there are many big names still available in free agency.

That’s why they must focus on making sure to keep their current stars around.

With that in mind, team insider Mary Kay Cabot reported that they will most likely get a new deal done with David Njoku pretty soon:

“For starters, I’m guessing the Browns will extend Njoku’s contract between now and the start of the season. They at least checked in with Njoku and his agent when they were at Miami last week to work out Cam Ward privately, and I’m guessing the subject of an extension was broached,” Cabot said.

Njoku has been very active on social media this offseason, seemingly recruiting fellow Miami star Cam Ward to Cleveland.

Unfortunately, he will still need the Browns to either trade up to No. 1 or hope to be lucky enough that he slips to No. 2.

Njoku is a key veteran and a beloved member of the locker room.

His career with the Browns started on the wrong foot, and he didn’t always agree with head coach Kevin Stefanski.

However, he’s now emerged as a key contributor to the passing game, not to mention a well-respected leader.

He had to miss some time last season due to injuries.

But even despite that and the team’s less-than-ideal quarterback situation, he still managed to finish the season with 64 receptions for 505 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

He’s a perennial mismatch in the open field and in the red zone, and he’s also a very strong contributor to the running game as a blocker.

And with just one year left in his four-year contract, getting an extension done seems like an easy decision for both parties here.

