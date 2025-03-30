Browns Nation

Sunday, March 30, 2025
Josh Cribbs Is Showing Interest In College Coaching Job

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

 

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Cribbs wants to dip his toes in the head coaching scene.

The special teams star knows his alma mater is going through some tough times, and he wants to be their savior.

As shown by Brad Stainbrook on X, Cribbs posted a picture of him as Ken State’s next head coach on his Instagram account.

Kent State just placed head coach Kenni Burns on administrative leave after a lengthy investigation.

Burns has yet to be fired, but it might be just a matter of time.

The Golden Flashes failed to win a single game last season, and Burns has led them to a 1-23 record in his first 24 games in charge of the program.

Cribbs was an absolute star during his days in college.

And while he didn’t necessarily live up to that status in the pros, he was still a very impactful special teamer, one of the best returners in the game, and a perennial fan favorite for the Browns during his eight seasons with the organization.

He’s also stayed very close to the game, hosting a Cleveland Browns-related podcast.

If he wants to help his program, it’s hard to believe the Golden Flashes won’t give him some strong consideration to be their next head coach.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation