Josh Cribbs Is Showing Interest In College Coaching Job

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Cribbs wants to dip his toes in the head coaching scene.

The special teams star knows his alma mater is going through some tough times, and he wants to be their savior.

As shown by Brad Stainbrook on X, Cribbs posted a picture of him as Ken State’s next head coach on his Instagram account.

Former #Browns and Kent State alum Josh Cribbs is publicly campaigning for the Kent State head coaching job. Kenni Burns was placed on administrative leave this week following a lengthy investigation. Here’s Cribbs this morning on his Instagram: pic.twitter.com/Q20uxrQTzE — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) March 29, 2025

Kent State just placed head coach Kenni Burns on administrative leave after a lengthy investigation.

Burns has yet to be fired, but it might be just a matter of time.

The Golden Flashes failed to win a single game last season, and Burns has led them to a 1-23 record in his first 24 games in charge of the program.

Cribbs was an absolute star during his days in college.

And while he didn’t necessarily live up to that status in the pros, he was still a very impactful special teamer, one of the best returners in the game, and a perennial fan favorite for the Browns during his eight seasons with the organization.

He’s also stayed very close to the game, hosting a Cleveland Browns-related podcast.

If he wants to help his program, it’s hard to believe the Golden Flashes won’t give him some strong consideration to be their next head coach.

NEXT:

Insider Gives Big Update On Nick Chubb In Free Agency