Report: Lions Contacted Browns About Potential Trade

The madness in March isn’t just limited to the college basketball scene.

NFL franchises’ front offices are busier than usual this month, trimming down their salary cap figures by releasing or not re-signing players during the free agency period.

Executives are also wheeling and dealing with other teams’ free agents while discussing potential trades with other organizations for role players.

Analyst Jeff Risdon is reporting that the Detroit Lions’ front office was shooting for the stars with one potential trade involving the Cleveland Browns.

The Lions have contacted Cleveland about acquiring defensive end Myles Garrett for the upcoming season, according to Risdon.

“Now that Garrett has requested a trade, I talked to sources from both teams who verified that the Lions have contacted the Browns again about Garrett’s availability. Nothing specific on any potential offers, but the Lions clearly haven’t given up on adding Garrett, the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year,” Risdon said.

Risdon believes that potential for a trade is unlikely to occur before the 2025 NFL Draft.

The analyst also revealed that every Cleveland interview during the NFL Combine relayed the same message: the Browns are not open to trading their generational defender.

Detroit had inquired about Garrett last season before the trade deadline, Risdon noted.

Cleveland did not pull the trigger on that deal, but the Browns and Lions agreed to terms for defensive end Za’Darius Smith and sent the veteran to Detroit for draft considerations.

The Browns have a dozen picks in the upcoming draft, which is another reason that Cleveland may not be interested in compensation for this year’s process.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals Browns' Likely Draft Targets If They Trade Down In First Round