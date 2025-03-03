Insider Reveals Browns’ Likely Draft Targets If They Trade Down In First Round

Cleveland’s options with the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft are coming into focus.

Analysts have suggested the Browns will target one of the top two quarterback prospects in this year’s draft, a duo comprised of Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders.

The Browns could elect to punt on picking at No. 2, trading that slot with another organization to gain more capital in this year’s event.

Should that happen, insider Zac Jackson believes the Browns have a target in mind.

Jackson revealed his thoughts on which targets Cleveland covets if the franchise decides to make a trade this offseason and moves down the draft board.

“There would be a fan mutiny if the Browns traded out of No. 2 with Ward available (and they wouldn’t). But in a trade-down scenario, I could see them targeting Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham, one of the top left tackle prospects, or even Sanders,” Jackson said.

Graham has been linked to the Browns multiple times this offseason after his solid collegiate career with Michigan.

Cleveland’s interest in Graham was on display at the NFL Combine, and the defender shared that he had a meeting on tap with Cleveland during his press conference last week.

Mason Graham says he’ll meet with the #Browns today pic.twitter.com/GEgjcm1fwM — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) February 26, 2025

Jackson’s suggestion that Cleveland will target a top-tier offensive tackle points to the Browns’ potential interest in LSU’s Will Campbell or Ohio State’s Josh Simmons.

Both players are consistently ranked among the best at their positions for the 2025 draft class.

The insider’s belief that Sanders could be available later in the draft is intriguing as multiple analysts have pointed to him going by the fifth selection to a quarterback-needy franchise.

