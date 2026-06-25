Insider Reveals How Browns Can Win 10 Games In 2026

The Cleveland Browns have won a combined eight games over the last two seasons. Obviously, they want to do much better in 2026, but analysts urge caution. The Browns can certainly show improvement in the new season, but they may not be radically different.

Fans are trying to keep their expectations in check, but some people are already daydreaming about the Browns racking up double-digit wins in the new season. Speaking on the Orange and Brown talk podcast, Mary Kay Cabot spoke about the Browns’ potential path to 10 wins.

It won’t be easy, and it’ll require a lot of work, but Cleveland could make it happen.

“The Browns win 10 games if their starting quarterback exceeds all expectations and goes out there and finishes in the top 15 in terms of rating, touchdowns-to-interception ratio and those kinds of things,” Cabot said.

On paper, it sounds feasible, but Browns fans know that 2026 might not look too different from 2025.

As Cabot said, Cleveland could be much better if their starting quarterback is able to exceed all of the expectations put on their shoulders. But before that can happen, the team has to decide who will win the job.

However, it’ll take more than just a strong and reliable quarterback to get the Browns to 10 wins. There are a lot of new players in Cleveland, and they will all have to adjust and find their footing.

The Browns have almost an entirely new offensive line, many new faces at the wide receiver position, and a new coaching scheme.

They also have several players returning from injury in Quinshon Judkins and Dawand Jones, and they will be critical factors to the team this season.

The Browns won five games last season, so the idea of doubling that number is bold. It can happen, but it’ll require a lot of things to go right.

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