Rodney McLeod Has An Honest Admission About Pressure That Players Face

The Cleveland Browns haven’t had the season that they hoped they would have.

They’re 2-7 after ten weeks, and their chances of making the playoffs are slim.

Needless to say, the fans are not thrilled with that, and neither is the local media.

That’s why the things the players have seen and heard about them might not be particularly positive.

With that in mind, veteran safety Rodney McLeod opened up about all the pressure that players face when they step on the field.

Talking to Ken Carman and Anthony Lima on 92.3 The Fan, McLeod claimed that the rest of the world doesn’t seem to actually care about the players and what’s going on with them:

“There is no grace given once you step on that field, in between those white lines. Nobody cares. They just want to see results on Sunday. And that’s the world that we live in,” he said.

"There is no grace given once you step on that field, in between those white lines. Nobody cares. They just want to see results on Sunday. And that's the world that we live in." #Browns safety @Rodney_McLeod4 with @KenCarman and @SportsBoyTony pic.twitter.com/tDQLrSWDlV — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) November 12, 2024

He has a valid point.

People tend to forget that professional athletes are human beings, first and foremost.

They have fears, hopes, and dreams just like everybody else.

Then again, they’re getting paid way more money than the average human being to do a job, so there’s a certain level of expectation that comes with that.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that anybody could do what they do or that they just have to suck it up because of the money they make.

But everybody gets called out when they don’t do the job they’re supposed to do, whether they work at a bank, as a teacher, or as a President.

With that kind of platform comes a big responsibility, and the perks also come with major demands.

NEXT:

Analyst Believes Jedrick Wills Used A 'Poor Choice Of Words' Over Benching