Analyst Believes Jedrick Wills Used A ‘Poor Choice Of Words’ Over Benching

The Cleveland Browns have gone through a lot of disappointment this season.

But as tough as things have been, everybody still wants to see the players and coaches giving it their best.

That’s why the Browns’ coaching staff may not have appreciated Jedrick Wills’ latest statement.

The veteran left tackle claimed that he was “shocked” that he was benched after making a “business decision” not to play through an injury.

With that in mind, ESPN Cleveland radio host Tony Rizzo claimed that, as much as that may have made sense, he had a poor choice of words.

.@TheRealTRizzo says that Jed Wills used an unfortunate choice of words when he said "business decision" What is your take on Jed's comments?

He thinks that Wills made the decision not to aggravate an injury, thinking about getting a new deal in free agency, which makes perfect sense.

Then again, with some of his teammates playing hurt, perhaps he could’ve worded his reasoning a little better.

Kevin Stefanski let Wills know that he wasn’t going to get his starting spot back after getting back to full strength, with Dawand Jones taking his spot.

Granted, no one wants players to play through injury, but there are ways to do and say things, and with how things have fared in Berea this season, perhaps he could’ve chosen to go a different route.

Wills is now most likely to be on his way out of Cleveland after how things transpired and losing his spot.

The Browns will have to make some business decisions of their own and spend big bucks to revamp their offensive line in the offseason.

