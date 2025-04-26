Shedeur Sanders Breaks Silence After Joining Browns

Every year the NFL Draft comes complete with drama, whether it be big or small.

As all NFL fans are aware by now, this year’s event has been highlighted by perhaps the biggest story in the draft’s recent history.

Shedeur Sanders, son of Hall of Fame member Deion Sanders, and the former University of Colorado quarterback, was expected to be a high-round pick.

Instead, he dropped out of the first round and didn’t even warrant a Day 2 selection.

It wasn’t until the Cleveland Browns took him in the 5th round with the 144th overall selection that Sanders came off the board.

After Cleveland picked him, Sanders tweeted (via ESPN Cleveland) “Thank you @Browns for an opportunity!!!”

Sanders’s free-fall from the first round has been somewhat shocking to most draft analysts.

By the start of the draft on Thursday, many high-profile experts speculated that the QB could slide to Day 2.

No one, however, saw him sliding to the third day.

What’s even more perplexing to NFL fans is how many times Cleveland passed up the chance to get him earlier.

Early mock drafts this past winter had Sanders going to Cleveland with the second overall pick.

Then, he was slated to go to the New York Giants or Pittsburgh Steelers.

Just as the event began, Cleveland and Jacksonville made a trade that put the Browns in the 5th spot, only to take Mason Graham, a defensive tackle.

Then, four picks later, the franchise nabbed a signal-caller, Oregon’s Dillion Gabriel, a prospect no one put ahead of Sanders.

Cleveland’s sixth draft selection will compete against Dillion and veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett for the opportunity to start in Week 1 (Deshaun Watson is sidelined indefinitely with an injury).

NEXT:

Browns GM Reveals Why He Drafted Shedeur Sanders