Browns GM Reveals Why He Drafted Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns addressed their quarterback needs before the draft, adding veteran Joe Flacco to the team’s roster.

Cleveland added to the quarterback room during the second day of the draft, picking up Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel with the team’s No. 94 pick.

Then, the Browns muddied the water significantly, picking Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders when the team traded up to No. 144 in the fifth round.

The Browns now have four quarterbacks on their roster, a number that likely will not last for the upcoming season.

While Sanders is a welcome addition, analysts wonder why the Browns decided to add a fourth quarterback.

Browns GM Andrew Berry revealed his rationale for the intriguing pick, suggesting that Cleveland would welcome the competition Sanders’ pickup will bring.

“It wasn’t necessarily the plan going into the weekend to select two quarterbacks, but we do believe the best player available. We do believe in positional value … We love adding competition to every positional room, adding him to compete with the guys that are already in there. We felt like that was the perfect thing to do,” Berry said.

Berry praised Sanders’ pocket presence, noting how the quarterback performed at Colorado as one of the reasons he was so high on the player.

Sanders started 50 games while in college, playing for Jackson State for two years before transferring to Colorado in 2023.

He threw for more than 14,000 yards during his collegiate career, helping his teams qualify for three postseason games in four seasons.

Cleveland has drafted offensive players with every selection since the team’s first two picks.

The Browns were among the worst offenses in the league in multiple categories while also scoring an NFL-worst 15.2 points per game.

