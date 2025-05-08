Dillon Gabriel Is Already Showing Support For City Of Cleveland

Dillon Gabriel is officially in Cleveland, and he’s making an impression without even touching the ball.

The former Oregon Ducks quarterback and Heisman contender began his journey with the Cleveland Browns during rookie minicamp, bringing an energy that resonated throughout the facility.

In a welcome video shared by the team, Gabriel arrived sporting a Cleveland Guardians hat.

This wasn’t merely a fashion statement but a signal that he’s ready to embrace his new city fully as he steps into this next chapter of his career.

“Dillon Gabriel repping the Cleveland Guardians on Day 1,” the Browns shared.

What might seem like just a hat carries deeper significance for Gabriel. It represents his complete commitment, his eagerness to immerse himself not just in a team but in Cleveland’s broader culture and community.

Following his selection by the Browns, Gabriel reflected on his pre-draft meetings with the organization, noting the authentic connection they established.

He highlighted how their relationship developed naturally over time, creating a genuine bond that made him feel welcome.

Oregon fans witnessed that same passion when he arrived in Eugene last season.

Gabriel delivered a debut campaign for the ages, leading the Ducks to an undefeated regular season, securing a Big Ten Championship, earning a College Football Playoff berth, and receiving a Heisman finalist nomination along the way.

This kind of presence transcends statistics. It speaks to Gabriel’s character, leadership abilities, and determination to make an impact beyond his on field performance.

The Cleveland Browns clearly recognized these qualities when they selected him.

NEXT:

David Njoku Shows Off Wild Strength In Weight Room