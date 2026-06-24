Shedeur Sanders’ Offseason Video Is Turning Heads

Shedeur Sanders made seven starts for the Cleveland Browns at the end of last season and showed all of the strengths and weaknesses many scouts expected from him during the pre-draft process. In an offense that wasn’t designed to his strengths and with a banged-up offensive line and one of the worst wide receiver rooms in the league, he still showed glimpses of his incredible talent, at least enough to put him in the mix to start in 2026.

He and Deshaun Watson are neck and neck for the Week 1 starting gig, and the job likely would have already been Watson’s had Sanders not been so impressive in OTAs in recent weeks. It’s clear that the second-year QB has worked on his craft this offseason, and a recent viral workout video speaks to that.

ESPN Cleveland shared a clip of Sanders running sprints while pulling chains behind him. It doesn’t show much, but it makes you wonder if improving his speed and explosiveness was a priority for the young QB.

“Shedeur Sanders putting in offseason WORK right now! Should he be the Browns QB1 this season?” ESPN Cleveland posted.

Shedeur Sanders putting in offseason WORK right now! Should he be the Browns QB1 this season? (via WellOffForever) pic.twitter.com/50lLOqaj8l — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) June 24, 2026

Todd Monken’s offenses generally cater to mobile quarterbacks, which is partly why many believed Deshaun Watson would win the starting gig. Watson isn’t exactly Lamar Jackson, but he was once a mobile quarterback, though it remains to be seen how much that aspect of his game still exists after the torn Achilles.

Sanders isn’t immobile, but he typically only uses his legs to extend plays as opposed to actually making plays as a runner. Fans haven’t heard much about what his offseason training has entailed, but it was clear he made improvements in OTAs when he showed off improved decision-making and precision.

Cleveland needs to figure out if Sanders can be the franchise QB in 2026 so it can proceed accordingly in 2027 and beyond. This needs to be the last year with a legitimate QB controversy, and if Sanders keeps improving at this rate, it just might be.

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Former Player Makes New Browns Win Prediction