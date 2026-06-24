Former Player Makes New Browns Win Prediction

Trading Myles Garrett would typically be a dead giveaway that a team is punting on the upcoming season and is entirely focused on the future. As damning as the idea of losing a guy who just recorded 23 sacks may be, getting Jared Verse in return changes things.

With Garrett on the roster and a relatively easy schedule in 2026, there were some members of the media who believed the Browns could make a sneaky playoff run and potentially win ten games. Doing that without Garrett will certainly be more difficult, but that doesn’t mean this is a lost season and one former player recently stated how he still believes in the team without the league’s premier defensive star.

During a recent episode of the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, Tyvis Powell spoke about how Garrett is the only player in the league singlehandedly worth one or two wins. He said that without him, he has adjusted his win prediction but still believes Cleveland could knock out eight wins.

“I had them winning 9-10 games. I bumped it down to 7-8 now. That’s kind of where I’m at. Myles Garrett, to me, is the only defensive player that’s worth one or two wins on the season. I think that losing him and having to establish a new defense and hope that that offense continues to take the next step. Now, you have to factor that in. I’ve lowered my expectations, but not to the five, four wins like a lot of people,” Powell said.

“Myles Garrett, to me, is the only defensive player that's worth one or two wins.” 🔥🏈 – @1Tyvis Tyvis admits the #Browns trading Garrett has changed his expectations a bit… But not by much 👀https://t.co/FLFWDhQ2Br pic.twitter.com/0aEXTLM5Ti — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) June 24, 2026

Given the uncertainty at quarterback and all the new faces in the facility, eight wins would still be a significant step forward in the first year of Todd Monken’s regime. The Browns won just three games in 2024 and five in 2025, so bumping up to eight with a pair of first-round picks in the loaded 2027 class will have this team in a great place next offseason.

Verse won’t be expected to log 23 sacks like Garrett, but if he can keep progressing and get even ten sacks he’ll still fit in great alongside all the other young talented defenders around him. You don’t replace Garrett with one player, and it would be unfair to place those expectations on Verse. He has to be replaced in the aggregate, so it will be interesting to see who else can step up to make up for his absence.

A 7-8 win season should be well within reach if Shedeur Sanders or Deshaun Watson can bump this offense up a level compared to the past two years. There are a few questions on defense despite losing Garrett, so Browns fans absolutely should not expect another wasted three or five-win campaign just because they traded their icon.

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