Shedeur Sanders Sends Message To Teammates After Rookie Minicamp

The Cleveland Browns, like many teams across the NFL, are coming off the start of their rookie minicamp.

These minicamps are a great way for young and emerging players to have an opportunity to showcase their skills to an NFL team, hoping to make a roster.

All of a team’s rookies and hopefuls attend these minicamps, even the players drafted in the first few rounds who many expect to be staples of the roster.

Having extra time to prepare and practice as a unit seems to help rookies get acclimated to the league, hoping they start training camp and the preseason on the right foot.

The Browns have a lot of work to do over the next few months, which includes finding the right quarterback to lead their team to start the season.

Among their options is fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders, who was a polarizing figure during the pre-draft process, but wants to get a fair shot as the team’s starter.

He posted on X at the end of the minicamp, noting that it was a great event that helped build relationships between him and his new teammates.

“Thankful for every player apart of our Rookie minicamp. Great relationships was made during our time together,” Sanders posted.

Thankful for every player apart of our Rookie minicamp. Great relationships was made during our time together. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/sMmx46P5yl — Shedeur Sanders (@ShedeurSanders) May 12, 2025

The Browns haven’t had a consistent QB1 for several years, but they’re certainly hoping they found it with either Sanders or Dillon Gabriel in this year’s draft.

Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco don’t appear to be their best options, at least on paper, so it could be up to either of these rookies to win the job over the next few months.

