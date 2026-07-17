Analyst Names Browns’ X-Factor For 2026

The Cleveland Browns have many talented players on defense. However, one of the team’s linebackers is coming off an explosive first season and may be a major player in 2026. Kelsey Russo is calling Carson Schwesinger the team’s X-factor for the new season.

Schwesinger is looking to build upon the success he just enjoyed during his rookie run, and that could be exactly what the Browns need because their defense has a new leader and is missing its biggest star.

“The X-Factor: Schwesinger. Coming off winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year and a season where he led all NFL rookies in tackles and tackles for loss, Schwesinger is poised to have a strong second season. In the middle of the defense, he brings his experience of serving as the green dot during his rookie season into Year 2. How he builds off his success from his rookie season will play an important role in the overall success of the Browns’ defense this upcoming season,” Russo wrote.

What’s better than winning Defensive Rookie of the Year? Having a second season that eclipses the first. That is what Schwesinger is aiming for in 2026, and there is every reason to believe he could do it. With Myles Garrett now playing in Los Angeles, Schwesinger could take on bigger responsibilities on defense and may be a larger part of the team’s identity.

Incoming defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg certainly has his work cut out for him. He is taking over for Jim Schwartz, who was a hero to many in Cleveland. He is picking up a defensive unit that was already greatly impressive, and he doesn’t want it to take a step back. He is already close with LB Quincy Williams, but he would love to have other defensive players whom he can count on.

Schwesinger could be that sort of player. His career has gotten off to an excellent start, and many analysts believe he could evolve and grow even more in the months ahead. His rookie season might be the tip of the iceberg.

If Schwesinger improves in the new year, he won’t just be the team’s best linebacker – he could be their biggest star.

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Browns Analyst Says Myles Garrett Trade Timing Was Perfect