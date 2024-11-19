Stats Show A Concerning Trend For Juan Thornhill

Not so long ago, the Cleveland Browns thought they were getting a prime safety in free agency.

They signed Juan Thornhill, a two-time Super Bowl champion, who looked quite motivated to join the team.

However, that motivational boost seems to have been shortlived, as the fans have now questioned his effort and commitment to the organization.

As shown by BrownsMuse on X, Thornhill has yet to force a fumble, log a sack, or even intercept one pass as a Brown despite playing 16 games for the team.

He’s played in 16 games as a Brown. Yikes pic.twitter.com/lG51rs7NvV — BrownsMuse (@CleBrownsMuse) November 19, 2024

He’s also defended just two passes.

Thornhill is under heavy fire after a seemingly questionable effort in the loss to the New Orleans Saints, with some fans thinking he followed Jedrick Wills’ steps and made a “business decision.”

The veteran safety was on the wrong end of a big play that led to a Saints touchdown in the 35-14 loss.

As Marquez Valdes-Scantling caught the football and ran upfield, Thornhill can be seen almost jogging on the play.

We’re talking about a player who ran a 4.4 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, so it’s not like he lacks the speed to at least try and keep up with the Saints’ wide receiver.

The fans have gone through a lot of heartbreak this season.

They know their chances of making the playoffs are slim, but they would at least want to see their guys playing hard and proving that they care as much as them.

NEXT:

Browns Are Signing Offensive Tackle