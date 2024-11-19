Browns Are Signing Offensive Tackle

The Cleveland Browns keep making moves.

After another disappointing result, Kevin Stefanski and company decided to add another body to their offensive line.

According to a report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, they just signed veteran OT Geron Christian.

The 28-year-old was a third-round draft pick by the Washington Commanders in 2018.

In 2021, the Louisville product was in the final year of a four-year contract worth over $3.4 million before being released by the Commanders and claimed by the Houston Texans.

He then bounced back around the league, signing with the Kansas City Chiefs before being waived and later claimed by the Miami Dolphins.

Christian finished the season in Florida and signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins, but he was one of their final roster cuts.

He wound up re-signing with the Texans before being cut again.

That’s when he joined the Browns for the first time, first on their practice squad and later being promoted to the active roster.

This season, he spent some time with the Tennessee Titans but failed to make the 53-man roster, and he then finished with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams released him shortly after, but he still made an appearance for them.

Christian isn’t the most efficient tackle, but he’s an experienced veteran.

The Browns are not all set in that department by any means, so he still has a chance to pick things up and find his way to the field.

