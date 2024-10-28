Stats Show How 1 Browns WR Has Been Dominating In Past 2 Weeks

The Cleveland Browns’ offense has found new life with Jameis Winston under center, and no one’s benefiting more than second-year WR Cedric Tillman.

The 2023 third-round pick has emerged as a dominant force, putting his impressive size and speed on full display while making a compelling case for the WR1 position.

The numbers tell the story. According to Cleveland Browns Director of Football Communications Dan Murphy, Tillman has rocketed into the NFL’s elite over the past two weeks.

He’s tied for first in receiving touchdowns (2), second in receptions (15), fifth in receiving yards (180), and tied for fifth in first downs (8).

Winston’s arrival has elevated the Browns’ passing game to respectable heights, with Tillman leading the charge.

His latest performance – seven catches, 99 yards, and two touchdowns – showcases his growing impact.

While the Browns face an uphill battle after their early-season struggles, Tillman’s emergence offers a silver lining.

Their recent 29-24 upset over the Baltimore Ravens injected much-needed life into the locker room, lifting the somber mood that had settled in after Deshaun Watson’s season-ending injury.

The victory did more than just boost morale – it helped heal the rift between players and fans that emerged in the wake of Watson’s injury.

With consecutive wins and a rejuvenated offense, the Browns are breathing new life into what many had dismissed as a lost season.

