3 Matchups To Watch In Browns’ Game Against Cowboys

Browns fans: we’ve finally made it!

Despite most people’s focus being on Labor Day festivities, the team is officially in preparations for their regular season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

Beyond seeing both teams take the field for meaningful football, here are three matchups to look forward to on Sunday.

Greg Newsome vs. CeeDee Lamb

The Browns have some of the best shut-down corners in the game, and Greg Newsome is one of them.

CeeDee Lamb is one of the best wide receivers in the game, so this is a matchup of strength against strength.

What we’re watching in this matchup is which player shows that missing the preseason hurt them the most.

Is it Newsome after his hamstring surgery shelved him for the entire training camp?

Or is it Lamb who held out of the preseason over his contract dispute?

Tyler Guyton vs. Myles Garrett

Tyler Guyton, welcome the to NFL.

Your first task is stopping the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year, the Browns’ Myles Garrett.

With Chuma Edoga suffering an injury last week, expect the 6-foot-7 left tackle to earn the start against the Browns.

In preseason practices, Guyton held his own against Micah Parsons, so this could be must-watch TV for fans who enjoy good trench battles.

Jack Conklin vs. Micah Parsons

While the Browns haven’t publicly settled on who will play left tackle to start the year, expected veteran Jack Conklin to fill that role.

Parsons will move around in Mike Zimmer’s defense to give teams different looks, but expect the 6-foot-3 edge rusher will attack the tackles.

In Conklin’s first game after missing the 2023 season due to MCL and ACL tears, will the 6-foot-6 offensive lineman have what it takes to slow down Parsons?

NEXT:

Analyst Shares Interesting Rank For Browns' Spending