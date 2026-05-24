KC Concepcion Has Talent But One Issue Keeps Coming Up

The Cleveland Browns had a lot of work to do this offseason to prepare for 2026. Positions such as offensive line, quarterback and receiver required serious attention, and the team addressed many of their needs in free agency and the draft. In their first three picks of the draft alone, Cleveland grabbed game-changing players at tackle and receiver, including former Texas A&M pass-catcher K.C. Concepcion with the 24th overall pick.

Particularly, as noted by NFL scouts in the Combine and before the draft, the receiver had a tendency to drop passes in college, which has also been a problem in camp. But Mary Kay Cabot downplayed the concerns and believes he has a bright future.

“I think Concepcion will be fine once he gets more well-versed in the scheme and doesn’t have to think as much. He’s also vowed to work on his hands, which means plenty of time on the JUGs machine. I’m sure he’ll also work with the quarterbacks between minicamp and training camp to develop chemistry and timing. But he brings a boatload of talent, and it’s been on display,” Cabot said.

Concepcion started his college career at NC State, where he caught 71 passes for 839 yards and 10 touchdowns, along with 320 rushing yards in 2023. The following season, he added 53 catches for 460 yards and six scores before deciding to transfer to A&M for 2025. Last year, Concepcion started 13 games and hauled in 61 passes for a career-high 919 yards (15.1 average yards-per-catch, also a career-high) and six touchdowns.

On special teams, he contributed 25 punt returns for 456 yards and two scores.

During the college football awards season, he was picked as a first-team All-SEC member and Consensus All-American. Concepcion also received the Paul Hornung Award for the most versatile player in college football. However, as talented as Concepcion obviously is, scouts noted that he struggled with drops against physical defenses and adjusting to throws at various speeds.

Yikes: Browns rookie wide receiver KC Concepcion has gone viral for dropping a PERFECT pass from Deshaun Watson at practice. One of the worst drops you will ever see 🤦‍♂️ (via @dan_labbe) pic.twitter.com/DzvXuf8kiZ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 21, 2026

A recent video showed Concepcion dropping a pass thrown by quarterback Deshaun Watson during practice that fell right into the hands of the receiver. Plays like that are what make Browns fans cringe and why the coaching staff is working overtime in practice. Given Concepcion’s skill set, he can cover up mistakes with big plays.

What coaches want to prevent, of course, are those drops coming at critical moments in games.

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