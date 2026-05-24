Browns Insider Reveals How WR Depth Chart Is Taking Shape

The Cleveland Browns have spent the offseason reconstructing their wide receiver room. In the 2026 NFL Draft, Cleveland added Texas A&M receiver KC Concepcion and Washington Huskies’ pass-catcher Denzel Boston.

During a recent ESPN Cleveland segment, Tony Grossi talked about the Browns’ depth chart for the position, and Grossi shared who he believes will be the organization’s top four receivers.

“I think one through four is Jeudy, Concepcion, Boston, and [Isaiah] Bond,” said Grossi. “I think the real competition is for those top, probably, two remaining spots with seven or eight contenders there. I do think they’ll keep six, minimum, receivers and I think the top four are locked in. I don’t think Jeudy is in danger of losing his number one spot to a rookie at all. I think the final two spots on the 53 will really be interesting.”

In further discussion, Grossi said he still likes Cedric Tillman, but he hasn’t really seen anyone who has stood out besides the top four. Jeudy is about to begin his third year in Cleveland and has played in every game since arriving in 2024. The former Denver Bronco made his first Pro Bowl after a 90-catch, 1,229-yard season in 2024. Last season, his stats dipped to 50 catches and 602 yards as the Browns rotated through three different starting quarterbacks.

Tillman was a third-round pick of Cleveland’s in 2023 and started 10 games last season. He hauled in 21 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns, but has yet to shine as a reliable starter. Concepcion was a star in his lone season at Texas A&M in 2025 as a receiver and punt returner who had drop issues during camp. Boston came into his own in 2024 and 2025 as Washington’s top dog in the receiving game. Those two seasons alone brought 125 combined receptions for 1,715 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Cleveland has the makings of a solid receiver group, but it could be hampered by a shaky quarterback situation. Veteran Deshaun Watson is the front-runner to start with second-year players Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel behind him. As Browns fans know all too well, the last time Watson started every game was in 2020 when he was a member of the Houston Texans.

Should he stay on the field all season and show the skills he had in Houston, the Browns’ receivers could be one of the NFL’s youngest and brightest.

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KC Concepcion Has Talent But One Issue Keeps Coming Up