3 Takeaways From The Browns’ Offseason Practices

With the voluntary organized team activities (OTAs) and the mandatory minicamp behind them, the Browns can now start to look toward The Greenbrier and Cleveland’s training camp in July.

Looking back at these offseason practices, fans have plenty to take away from a jam-packed six weeks.

Deshaun Watson Is Fine

The largest question mark heading into the season was how would quarterback Deshaun Watson look after rehabbing his injury.

To paraphrase head coach Kevin Stefanski, how many different ways can you say he looks normal?

In the last practice, Watson participated in 7-on-7 drills, and the gunslinger had zip on his passes.

Watson beamed a 50-yarder to Elijah Moore to show off his arm strength, easing the minds of fans and coaches alike that he is fully recovered heading into training camp.

Amari Cooper’s Holdout

Amari Cooper skipping the team’s mandatory minicamp was the surprise of the offseason but – in fact – should come as no surprise.

Cooper is entering the final season of his current deal.

As he turns 30 next week, he can ill-afford to play this season without future years on an extension.

Plus, the pay for wide receivers ballooned over the past four months, making Cooper’s deal pale in comparison to recent signings.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot reported that there is no bad blood between the two parties, and a future deal most likely will be wrapped up before the Browns report to training camp.

Defensive Line Stacked

Fans knew Myles Garrett would be hungry for another DPOY award in 2024.

But Cleveland fans should be excited about what the team expects from the remainder of the cast.

Defensive ends Za’Darius Smith and Ogbo Okoronkwo look good, and veterans like Dalvin Tomlinson and Shelby Harris are great interior defensive linemen.

And second-round selection Mike Hall Jr. shows promise to be a force to deal with immediately.

