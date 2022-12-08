Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / 3 Things To Know About New Browns WR Jaelon Darden

3 Things To Know About New Browns WR Jaelon Darden

By

Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receives a kickoff in the second quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns claimed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR/KR Jaelon Darden Wednesday afternoon.

The University of North Texas product comes to Cleveland after the Browns saw multiple wide receivers go down with injuries last Sunday against the Texans, including Anthony Schwartz, who was placed on injured reserve to create space for Darden.

Darden is by no means a household name, but Cleveland has been looking to fill the role of vertical threat for years now, and a few factors make Darden a good candidate to be the one who finally does.

Here are a few things to know about the Browns’ newest speedster.

He is a good returner

Ever since Josh Cribbs left, the Browns have been trying to find his replacement in the return game.

Cleveland has finally found some stability in the return room with Jerome Ford and Donovan Peoples-Jones playing well the past few weeks, but Darden brings another contender to the room.

Darden was averaging over 10 yards per return for the Buccaneers before his release, showing explosion and quickness whenever he got a good opportunity to return the ball.

Peoples-Jones made a splash with his 76-yard touchdown return against Houston, but in terms of consistency, Darden should get the edge as the permanent punt returner for Cleveland.

 

He poses a vertical threat

Darden isn’t anything like either of the Browns’ top two WRs. He isn’t going to beat his man with a sick route like Amari Cooper, and he isn’t going to go make a flashy over the top grab like DPJ, but he can absolutely fly.

Darden’s speed and shiftiness in the open field make him an intriguing option for a Cleveland team that has searched for an explosive speed guy for years. Whether that be Antonio Callaway, Breshad Perriman, Anthony Schwartz, or Jakeem Grant, the Browns have been looking for a player of Darden’s skillset for a long time.

Darden was clearly overshadowed by a deep wide receiver room in Tampa, but he is a more than capable player who could prove crucial if Deshaun Watson and the Browns are hoping to make a playoff push to close out this season.

 

Darden has similarities to players Watson has connected with in the past.

In the past, Deshaun Watson has had a tendency to find a deep threat he really likes, and then help them have a career season.

Watson’s ability to throw the deep ball gave Will Fuller a good NFL career, and while Darden isn’t the talent that Fuller was, their games do share some similarities.

The Browns are in need of a vertical threat going forward if Schwartz continues to struggle, and they could have possibly just found it on waivers in the form of Darden.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Calif Poncy

Sophomore at Oklahoma State University.
Can also read me at Canis Hoopus, Thunderous Intentions, and The O'Colly.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More News

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/8/22)

1 hour ago

Reggie Ragland #59 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating San Francisco 49ers by 31 - 20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

3 Things To Know About Linebacker Reggie Ragland

15 hours ago

Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after making a catch for a first down during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

2 Bold Predictions For Browns Vs. Bengals

21 hours ago

browns bengals

3 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Bengals

21 hours ago

The Cleveland Browns take the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Browns Players That Need To Step Up Against Bengals

22 hours ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns looks onward during warm ups before his game against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Get Encouraging Update On David Njoku

24 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/7/22)

1 day ago

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

Fans React To Joel Bitonio Winning NFL Award

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks onward during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Kevin Stefanski Comments On Browns LB Options

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns calls a play during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Kevin Stefanski Comments On Expectations For Deshaun Watson

2 days ago

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers throws a pass in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills during a preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Which Team Could Claim Former Browns QB Baker Mayfield?

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

NFL Makes Week 15 Decision Regarding Browns Game

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/6/22)

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns hands the ball off to Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

PFF Reveals Highest Graded Browns Players Against Texans

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns gestures while running off the field following his team's 27-14 win over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Projecting The Browns Final Games Of The Year

3 days ago

New York Jets v Cleveland Browns

Fans React To Sione Takitaki News

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

2 Reasons Not To Be Worried About How Deshaun Watson Looked

3 days ago

Greg Newsome II #20 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns after Peoples-Jones' punt return for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Shined In Sunday's Browns Victory

3 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns encourages his team against the Jacksonville Jaguars during a football game at TIAA Bank Field on August 12, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Kevin Stefanski Gives Victory Speech After Texans Win

3 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks onward during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Kevin Stefanski Makes His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson Very Clear

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Deshaun Watson Reveals How He Felt During Sunday's Game

4 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/5/22)

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans

Jakeem Grant Reacts To DPJ TD

4 days ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after his fumble recovery for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Studs & Duds From Browns’ Win Over Texans

4 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/8/22)

No more pages to load