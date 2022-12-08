Browns Nation News And Notes (12/8/22)

It is Thursday, December 8, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns continue to set their sights on Cincinnati with whom they have a big Week 14 game.

The Bengals are coming off a big win against Kansas City but have not beaten the Browns since December 29, 2019, which was before Joe Burrow and Kevin Stefanski were with the Bengals and Browns.

Roster moves in preparation for the Bengals headline the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Browns Add KR/WR Jaelon Darden, Place Anthony Schwartz On IR

The Browns claimed Jaelon Darden off waivers.

He last played on Monday night with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Darden is a speedy receiver who is expected to take the spot of Anthony Schwartz who was put on IR yesterday.

Schwartz was in the concussion protocol, but it is unclear if he was dealing with additional injuries.

It's interesting that Jaelon Darden was drafted in the same draft as Schwartz, just 3 receivers later. Makes me wonder if Darden was next up on their big board in the 2021 draft. #Browns — Kenny Horn (@kph3187) December 8, 2022

2. Donovan Peoples-Jones Is Named AFC ST Player Of The Week

Just like in Week 13 as fans continue to replay David Njoku‘s amazing one-handed catch, fans cannot get enough of Donovan Peoples-Jones‘ 76-yard punt return touchdown from Week 14.

From a new angle, we see Jim Donovan and Nathan Zegura react as the play unfolds.

@NathanZegura I love that Energy Z-Man!!! You jumping up and down is priceless😂!! Can’t wait for you and Jimmy D to call our Super-Bowl Victory Game! #Browns pic.twitter.com/q8EcPb3elE — BrownsTherapy (@BrownsTherapy) December 8, 2022

This play is the reason why Donovan Peoples-Jones was named the AFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week.

Congrats to @dpeoplesjones on winning AFC Special Teams Player of the Week! — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 7, 2022

It is a well-deserved honor, and DPJ talked on Wednesday about his continuous work to improve in the returns game.

#Browns DPJ on his TD punt return and the improvement in the return game. pic.twitter.com/M1H7JulyJM — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) December 7, 2022

Let’s hope that this is the tip of the iceberg with more DPJ special teams touchdowns to come.

Happy Thursday Browns fans!