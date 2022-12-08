Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/8/22)

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It is Thursday, December 8, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns continue to set their sights on Cincinnati with whom they have a big Week 14 game.

The Bengals are coming off a big win against Kansas City but have not beaten the Browns since December 29, 2019, which was before Joe Burrow and Kevin Stefanski were with the Bengals and Browns.

Roster moves in preparation for the Bengals headline the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Browns Add KR/WR Jaelon Darden, Place Anthony Schwartz On IR

The Browns claimed Jaelon Darden off waivers.

He last played on Monday night with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Darden is a speedy receiver who is expected to take the spot of Anthony Schwartz who was put on IR yesterday.

Schwartz was in the concussion protocol, but it is unclear if he was dealing with additional injuries.

 

2. Donovan Peoples-Jones Is Named AFC ST Player Of The Week

Just like in Week 13 as fans continue to replay David Njoku‘s amazing one-handed catch, fans cannot get enough of Donovan Peoples-Jones‘ 76-yard punt return touchdown from Week 14.

From a new angle, we see Jim Donovan and Nathan Zegura react as the play unfolds.

This play is the reason why Donovan Peoples-Jones was named the AFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week.

It is a well-deserved honor, and DPJ talked on Wednesday about his continuous work to improve in the returns game.

Let’s hope that this is the tip of the iceberg with more DPJ special teams touchdowns to come.

Happy Thursday Browns fans!

 

