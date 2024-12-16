Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, December 16, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Adam Schefter Says The Browns ‘Are Stuck’ In Deshaun Watson Situation

Adam Schefter Says The Browns ‘Are Stuck’ In Deshaun Watson Situation

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Adam Schefter attends the annual Charity Day hosted by GFI Group and The Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund on September 11, 2023 in New York City.
(Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for The Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund)

 

Years ago, the Cleveland Browns took a major risk.

Even though they still had their quarterback and former No. 1 pick, Baker Mayfield, on the team, they still went after Deshaun Watson.

Given the serious accusations against him at the time, the move was met with harsh criticism.

Then, their decision to give him a fully guaranteed contract extension worth $230 million was only more questionable.

That’s why, even though he hasn’t played well and has been hurt or a distraction more often than not, the Browns’ hands are tied right now.

At least, that’s how Adam Schefter feels.

In his most recent appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” the renowned ESPN insider stated that the Browns are “stuck” with Watson simply because it’s a lot of money.

While he acknowledged that they could look to do something similar to what the Denver Broncos did with Russell Wilson last offseason, it just doesn’t seem likely that they will be willing to take such a massive cap hit to get rid of him.

Schefter firmly believes that, barring a major turn of events, Watson will be in Cleveland next year.

The Browns flew a little too close to the sun and got burnt with this deal, and it might be a long while before they recover from the ripple effect.

NEXT:  Analyst Reveals A 'Cold Reality' About Browns' Situation
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation