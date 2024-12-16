Adam Schefter Says The Browns ‘Are Stuck’ In Deshaun Watson Situation

Years ago, the Cleveland Browns took a major risk.

Even though they still had their quarterback and former No. 1 pick, Baker Mayfield, on the team, they still went after Deshaun Watson.

Given the serious accusations against him at the time, the move was met with harsh criticism.

Then, their decision to give him a fully guaranteed contract extension worth $230 million was only more questionable.

That’s why, even though he hasn’t played well and has been hurt or a distraction more often than not, the Browns’ hands are tied right now.

At least, that’s how Adam Schefter feels.

In his most recent appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” the renowned ESPN insider stated that the Browns are “stuck” with Watson simply because it’s a lot of money.

"The Browns are stuck with that Deshaun Watson contract.. It's a lot of money and they're stuck" @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/UrrsqTvnAg — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 16, 2024

While he acknowledged that they could look to do something similar to what the Denver Broncos did with Russell Wilson last offseason, it just doesn’t seem likely that they will be willing to take such a massive cap hit to get rid of him.

Schefter firmly believes that, barring a major turn of events, Watson will be in Cleveland next year.

The Browns flew a little too close to the sun and got burnt with this deal, and it might be a long while before they recover from the ripple effect.

