Analyst Reveals A ‘Cold Reality’ About Browns’ Situation

The Cleveland Browns had one of their worst performances this season on Sunday, losing 21-7 to the Kansas City Chiefs at Huntington Bank Field.

Some of that performance can be attributed to facing the Chiefs, the only NFL franchise that currently has 13 wins through this point in the season and looks like the AFC’s top seed heading into the postseason.

The remainder of the blame can be attributed to Cleveland’s play, according to analyst Garrett Bush.

On the Monday edition of the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” Bush made a strong statement about the current edition of the Browns and what the future holds in store for Cleveland.

“I’m sitting there watching the Browns on TV, and it’s that cold reality that you don’t got a quarterback. And there’s not really a great way of getting one. You’re old; they don’t have playmakers. You second-guess whether we got the right coach or general manager,” Bush said.

There's a cold hard reality when watching the #Browns says @Gbush91, and honestly… it is what it is https://t.co/CAsG5UNbQG pic.twitter.com/dCmJj23efH — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) December 16, 2024

The biggest opportunity the Browns have to improve the 2025 roster will come via draft or free agency, but Bush suggested Cleveland neither has enough draft capital nor salary cap room to overhaul this team’s roster.

Bush also said that the “pillars of the organization” have not seemed special this year.

He suggested players like running back Nick Chubb and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah are hurt, leading to questions about their status heading into 2025.

Bush added that defensive end Myles Garrett is “back to being the only playmaker” on defense, noting that other perceived strengths of the defense have not stepped forward this season.

NEXT:

Graphic Shows Browns' Chances Of Getting The No.1 Pick