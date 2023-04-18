Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Amari Cooper Reveals He Underwent Offseason Surgery

Amari Cooper Reveals He Underwent Offseason Surgery

By

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are hoping to have a 2023 season that leads to them in the playoffs.

To do that, they will need to stay healthy.

One of their key offensive players is wide receiver Amari Cooper.

He played his first year in Cleveland last year and had a ton of success.

Cooper caught 78 passes for 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns.

Having a full offseason to work with quarterback Deshaun Watson should help both exceed expectations in 2023.

But, Cooper still has some recovery ahead of him before he can return to the field.

According to Mary Kay Cabot, Cooper underwent offseason core muscle surgery and is in his eighth week of recovery.

It is good to see Cooper recovering well and he should have no problem being ready to go for the season.

This offseason has been quite good for the Browns, as they improved their roster.

On offense, the addition of Elijah Moore gives them another good weapon.

Moore and Cooper should pair nicely together as Moore can do most of his work from the slot.

This Browns offense is set up to be one of the best they have had in years.

There is no reason to believe they cannot compete for a playoff berth.

Plenty of pressure will be on Watson to return to the form we saw from him in Houston.

He was considered one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL at that point but looked like a shell of himself last year.

If Watson can return to Pro Bowl form, the Browns could make some noise in the AFC.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Jarrett Prendergast

Jarrett is a graduate of Temple University and avid sports fan. He covers the NFL, MLB and NBA with his favorite teams being the Cowboys, Phillies and Warriors.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Former Browns Player Passes Away At The Age Of 31

1 hour ago

tim couch

Fans React To Browns' Anniversary Of NFL Draft Return

1 day ago

Nick Chubb #24 and Michael Dunn #68 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after a touchdown scored by Chubb during the first half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Beef Up Their Roster With Michael Dunn Re-Signing

1 day ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Pre-Draft Roster Review: Offensive Line

2 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Browns Pre-Draft Roster Review: Wide Receivers

3 days ago

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 29: A Cleveland Browns helmet and footballs are seen in a ball bag during a game between the Brown and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 29, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. The Browns defeated the Bears 18-16.

Browns Pre-Draft Roster Review: The Running Backs

3 days ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Recently Had A Visit With Intriguing QB

3 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Browns Are Visiting With A Top DT Prospect Today

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam watch drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on July 25, 2019, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio.

Fans React To Latest News About Jimmy Haslam, Milwaukee Bucks

4 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jim Donovan Has Strong Opinion About Kevin Stefanski, Deshaun Watson

5 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field after being defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Analyst Says Front Office Has 1 Belief About Deshaun Watson

5 days ago

Perrion Winfrey #97 and Tommy Togiai #93 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a fumble recover by Winfrey during the first half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

New Details Emerge Regarding Perrion Winfrey's Arrest

5 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Part Ways With FirstEnergy Over Stadium Naming Rights

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Fans React To Latest Nick Chubb Ranking

5 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Nick Chubb Towers Above His Entire Draft Class In Recent Rankings

5 days ago

Perrion Winfrey #97 and Tommy Togiai #93 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a fumble recover by Winfrey during the first half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans React To Today's Perrion Winfrey News

6 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

Browns Pre-Draft Roster Review: The Quarterbacks

6 days ago

Sportscaster Joe Thomas on the set of NFL Network’s Thursday Night Football broadcast after an NFL regular season game between the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Vikings won, 19-9.

Joe Thomas Has A Theory On Why The Ravens Signed Odell Beckham Jr.

7 days ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NFL Analyst Explains The Kareem Hunt Decision

1 week ago

Los Angeles Chargers v Cleveland Browns

Fans React To Latest Kareem Hunt Report

1 week ago

Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Analyst Reacts To Odell Beckham Jr. Signing With Ravens

1 week ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Kareem Hunt's Future

1 week ago

NFL athlete Odell Beckham Jr. attends the NBA game between the Phoenix Suns and the New Orleans Pelicans at Footprint Center on December 17, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Pelicans 118-114. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

1 Browns Player Seen With Odell Beckham Jr. Saturday Night

1 week ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Legend Has A Strong Opinion About New Special Teams Coach

1 week ago

Former Browns Player Passes Away At The Age Of 31

No more pages to load