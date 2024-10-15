Amari Cooper Traded For 2 Draft Picks To Bills

The Cleveland Browns may already be turning the page on the 2024 NFL regular season.

Cleveland’s latest move is an indication that the organization is looking toward the future amid a season that has been wrought with failures on the offensive side of the football.

That’s why Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot’s latest X post should come as no shock with Cleveland trading star wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday.

“Browns trade Amari Cooper and 6th round pick in 2025 to the Bills for a 3rd rounder in 2025 and a 7th in 2026,” Cabot wrote on X.

The Browns had acquired Cooper via a trade two years ago, landing him from the Dallas Cowboys for a draft pick in 2022.

In Cleveland, Cooper had two strong seasons to add to his resume, logging back-to-back 1,000-yard years in 2022 and 2023.

Last season was Cooper’s best in several aspects as a professional, finishing the year with 1,250 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 72 receptions.

His 2023 season earned Cooper his fifth Pro Bowl berth in his first nine seasons.

Cooper had started this year off on a bad foot, and he led the NFL in dropped passes with eight through the first four weeks.

Currently, Cooper has nine dropped passes heading into Week 7.

The Browns’ decision to part with Cooper signals the team’s intention for a rebuild after a disastrous 1-5 start to the year.

If the season ended today, the Browns would be in line for the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, one that could potentially be used to draft a quarterback next April.

