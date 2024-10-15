Insider Believes Browns Could Move On From 1 Player At Trade Deadline

There’s a legitimate chance the Cleveland Browns could be 1-8 by the time the trade deadline hits.

That puts them in a prime position to offload some of their veterans.

Unsurprisingly, most people believe that it could mark the end of Amari Cooper’s tenure with the organization.

As pointed out by Mike DeFabo of The Athletic, the Browns’ potential free-fall paves the way for them to move on from Cooper before he hits free agency this offseason.

Ever since Omar Khan traded Diontae Johnson to Carolina, the question has been how will Pittsburgh replace its No. 2 wide receiver. Well, the Steelers just missed out on both Brandon Aiyuk and Davante Adams.@MikeDeFabo on potential next steps: https://t.co/FGhsMjBrhb pic.twitter.com/5IHHO5ED7k — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 15, 2024

The veteran wide receiver has been the team’s best pass-catcher since they acquired him from the Dallas Cowboys.

However, he’s struggled to be at his best this season, and whether it has to do with communication issues, Deshaun Watson’s poor play, a lack of motivation, or Father Time catching up with him, the fact of the matter is that he hasn’t lived up to the expectations.

On top of that, the Browns didn’t give him the kind of contract he was looking for in the offseason, meaning they might be ready to move on from him.

Adding Jerry Jeudy also gives them a potential WR1 for years to come.

The Browns could have several suitors for their veteran wide receiver, including one in their own division.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are also looking to add talent to their WR corps, and while it’s not usual to see teams make in-division transactions, they might at least consider picking up the phone to try and get him.

This season has been disappointing, and there’s no point in holding onto an aging player who’s not likely to be an integral part of the future.

NEXT:

ESPN Projects New Win Total For Browns In 2024