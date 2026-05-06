An Insider Just Gave Andrew Berry The Highest Possible Compliment

The Cleveland Browns entered the offseason with big plans, big expectations, and big voids to fill in the roster. Most fans agreed that general manager Andrew Berry had his work cut out for him, and they weren’t sure if he would be able to pull it off. Most reviews of his offseason work have been quite strong, with some saying he’s now had two offseasons in a row of success.

Writing for The Land On Demand, Tony Grossi said that Berry met owner Jimmy Haslam’s expectations and proved that he’s the “No. 1” man dictating the future of the team.

“By the end of Haslam’s ‘crucial’ 120 days, Berry assuaged concerns about past draft failures and provided his new head coach with a completely revamped and fortified offensive line and two highly-rated rookie receivers. What Berry accomplished in 120 days might not vault the Browns into playoff contention in 2026; there’s still uncertainty at quarterback. But it certainly established Berry – in the first offseason removed from the auspices of chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta – as the No. 1 man in charge of the organization’s football fortunes,” Grossi wrote.

Even before the draft, there were many fans who felt that Berry was doing strong work and picking up important puzzle pieces that could greatly help the Browns in the seasons ahead. He was the one in charge of the coaching search that eventually landed Todd Monken in Cleveland.

So far, Monken seems like a great fit for the Browns, and he has won over many followers and experts. He has a lot to prove, of course, but he has received a warm welcome so far.

It’s important to remember that the Browns also lost beloved defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz at this time, but many people are impressed and encouraged by the new coaching staff coming to the team.

Then Berry really got to work and acquired a few players, such as Zion Johnson, Elgton Jenkins, and Tytus Howard. Most of their contracts are team-friendly, and some are even seen as steals. This was another feather in Berry’s cap.

Finally, Berry burst into the NFL draft, and many analysts believe the Browns outperformed expectations, especially with their signing of two wide receivers: KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston.

Berry has been working tirelessly and has seemingly been given the green light to do whatever he pleases, which might pay off for the Browns. He hasn’t solved the team’s quarterback situation, but there will hopefully be clarity about that soon. The choices he has made have been well-received by the fans, and it’s giving them hope about 2026.

Haslam has put Berry in charge, and he seems to be very comfortable with that position and is making the most of it.

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